Letter: Ward 3 Star Editorial Endorsement

The Sunday edition of the AZ Daily Star ran 3 stories directly related to Climate Change: “Mega Drought Impacts Arizona’s Lake Mead”, “Europe Flood Death Toll Tops 160” and “Wildfires Torch Western U.S.” Yet the Star’s editorial board claimed that one “climate champion” on the City Council is enough, referencing Mayor Romero.
Climate change is a crisis that should be everyone’s top priority! Last I checked, it took more than one vote on the City Council to pass policies to address our community’s challenges. I support Kevin Dahl because he knows that our climate emergency not only affects our health, safety and environment, but also our pocketbooks.
As I listened to the Star editorial board’s interview, I thought it was a shame that your questions were not more in-depth and substantive – our current and future sustainable economy depends on our elected leaders addressing all aspects of this multifaceted crisis, now, head on.
Christina McVie
Northwest side
