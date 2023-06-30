The more I, as a former business owner in Tucson, hear from retired city officials on the current City Council races, the more I remember canvassing in 2005 for local Democrats, who were winning at the polls but losing elections...despite a Democratic voter registration advantage in the city.

We worked hard for a change in representation, calling and door-knocking to eventually achieve parity with the write-in ballots and finally achieving a Democratic majority of seats on the Tucson City Council.

Today, I feel we need a similar change in leadership, especially in Ward One, so I support Democrat Miguel Ortega, an independent and honest voice to represent the citizens of Ward One at this crucial time in our community's history.

Roderick Mc Leod

Northwest side