Letter: Was it all a scam?

The article notes that, once again, another analysis of Maricopa voting machines found no problems with their performance in the 2020 election. After the Cyber Ninja debacle, one would expect that the legislature would have more productive ways of spending the taxpayers’ money. The members might also find it useful to read the many articles available listing the hallmarks of scams and fly-by-night businesses. The Cyber Ninja’s actions, during and after their “audit”, hit more than a few.