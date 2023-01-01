 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Waste containers

  • Comments

A thought while reading Tim Stellers excellent article on Ducey's container wall. Whether Ducey's wall is a political stunt paid for by Arizona's tax payers or that he actually thinks it will make a dent in drugs coming into our country the most ironic thing is the material he used to build it: shipping containers. Last year America’s biggest ports handled a record 50.5 million shipping containers. Each about the size of a Semi trailer. Only 3-5% of those are chosen for a Customs exam. That's 48 MILLION uninspected semi truck size boxes enter the US every year. About 90 a minute 24/7 365 days at year but Ducey wastes $95 million that could be going to starved schools to stop a handful of people with pack backs. This is bad political theater at our expense and if you expect anything different when he runs for national office you're going to be disappointed.

Guy Rovella

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Representation

Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrat…

Letter: The Real Problem

Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real wo…

Letter: Those shipping containers

Letter: Those shipping containers

When I was a little girl, my parents insisted that I put may toys back in their generally proper places. Applying similar logic the same logic…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News