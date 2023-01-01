Letter: Waste containers

A thought while reading Tim Stellers excellent article on Ducey's container wall. Whether Ducey's wall is a political stunt paid for by Arizona's tax payers or that he actually thinks it will make a dent in drugs coming into our country the most ironic thing is the material he used to build it: shipping containers. Last year America’s biggest ports handled a record 50.5 million shipping containers. Each about the size of a Semi trailer. Only 3-5% of those are chosen for a Customs exam. That's 48 MILLION uninspected semi truck size boxes enter the US every year. About 90 a minute 24/7 365 days at year but Ducey wastes $95 million that could be going to starved schools to stop a handful of people with pack backs. This is bad political theater at our expense and if you expect anything different when he runs for national office you're going to be disappointed.