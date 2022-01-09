 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wastewater problems in Sonora
View Comments

Letter: Wastewater problems in Sonora

  • Comments

I'm writing to extend a belated but sincere thank you for the fine work on the three-part series regarding lack of effective wastewater treatment in Guaymas and San Carlos, Sonora. It demonstrates excellent, independent reporting and is much appreciated by many of us who want to know more about what is happening in regards to ours neighbors' health and environment. Of course, Mexico is also Arizona's important trading partner and the residence of many American citizens. I hope the series garners the Star appropriate recognition among journalism professionals.

Dinah Bear

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News