Letter: Wastewater problems in Sonora

I'm writing to extend a belated but sincere thank you for the fine work on the three-part series regarding lack of effective wastewater treatment in Guaymas and San Carlos, Sonora. It demonstrates excellent, independent reporting and is much appreciated by many of us who want to know more about what is happening in regards to ours neighbors' health and environment. Of course, Mexico is also Arizona's important trading partner and the residence of many American citizens. I hope the series garners the Star appropriate recognition among journalism professionals.
Dinah Bear
East side
