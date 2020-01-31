Letter: Watch Mayor/Council Meetings

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the City of Tucson's 2020 Mayor and Council held a six hour retreat at Fire Central. It was the best kept secret in town. I saw no mention of it in the Star or on the City's news site before or after. However, it was streamed live and is now available to see on-line. Go to https://tucsonaz.gov and click on Mayor&Council Live.
If six hours is too much, just watch the first hour. Each elected official had five minutes to share her/his priorities for the coming year. Their responses are revealing. The diversity of the Council is historic.
City of Tucson Council Study Sessions and Regular Meetings are no longer telecast on Cox 12, but they are always streamed live and on-line for later viewing on your devices. It's reality TV at its most relevant! More than 13-17 people should be watching if we care about our community.
Ruth Beeker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.