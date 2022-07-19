 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Watch out for motorcycles!

Thank you for prominently displaying the motorcycle death of Dr. Justin Cetas, head of the University of Arizona neurosurgury department on Friday's newspaper. What a tragic death! Apparently the crash was caused because the tow truck driver made a left turn right in front of Cetes' motorcycle. There are some drivers who do not watch out for motorcycles. Those drivers who do not and cause the death of a motorcyclist need to be punished more severly than our current law permits. The maximum penalty for violating a traffic law that results in death is 30 days in jail, one year of probation and up to $1,000 in fines. Instead they need to go to jail for multiple years. Please follow up on this story.

Sam Dean

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

