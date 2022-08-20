 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: watch your back

Re: the Aug. 14 letter "Voting day went flawlessly."

A poll worker wrote to relate how a misguided gentleman was informed that Donald Trump was not on the Democratic ballot. I inferred from this that the voter did not get to cast a vote for Donald Trump. Although that makes sense, I see trouble for the poll worker if Mark Finchem achieves the office of Secretary of State. There were some places on the ballot where the befuddled voter could have written in Donald Trump's name so the poll worker could be guilty of disallowing a voter to vote his preference. Trump could also accuse the worker of election fraud because he wins by a landslide any election in which he gets votes. Advice to the poll worker: Canada is nice, but Mexico is closer.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

