Letter: Watching quails
Letter: Watching quails

Trapped inside, I watch the world out my windows. I wonder how the bunnies can stand in the middle of the street and not burn their little paws. I watch the roadrunner proudly display the lizard in his mouth for all to envy. I'm particularly impressed with the quail families. Adult quails are wonderful parents. Their parenting strategy involves one adult in front of the group and the other parent following behind, rounding up all who wander. When something threatens, the parents fly to a high tree branch and send their children under a protective cactus. Of course not all 12 chicks survive, but the 7 or 8 who do, do so because of vigilant parenting. Having worked in public education for 40 years, I wish the humans took the care the quails do. Watching the wildlife is better than the "breaking news," less stressful.

Janet Chumbley

Midtown

