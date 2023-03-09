For 2 decades I have thought that I should write about the city dropping the regular street cleaning on my street. We "feeder streets" were dropped en masse for "lack of funds." So, the particulates in the air, especially our neighborhoods air, rises 178% or so. Yesterday I get the letter: I am one of the reprobates using 250% more water than other normal 2.5 person households. Well. My acre in midtown, with our 2.5 businesses, seeds and plants, produces seeds of 300 local native species, and seedlings and bigger plants, after 42 years now at about - well, about a trillion propagules for southern Arizona. Yes, we are sinners, we use almost as much as someone with a swimming pool! We did ask to get the business rate, which would have saved a lot off our regular 300 - 700 dollar water bills. The city guys only drove up out front and said no. Instead of jacking up our water rates, how about giving us free lunch instead?