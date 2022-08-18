 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water and Pima County

  • Comments

Excellent research and recommendations on Arizona water are at the University of Arizona Law Library. For example, "Arizona water policy: management innovations in an urbanizing, arid region", 2007; it is available online through the U. for A. libraries. Moreover, there is a water resources center as part of the University Library, and there is a data base for water: "The Hydrologic Database (HDB) is the foundation for the United States Bureau of Reclamation's (USBR) Database of Record. As conceptualized by the Database of Record defining document, the driving vision for the Hydrologic"

Much this and much more information is available online and at the U of A library. I found this information after very brief search on the U of A library on-line Catalog.

I recommend that the city and county contact the local libraries for information on Arizona water. that they hire a researcher to read and summarize relevant information on Arizona and Pima County water before spending money on research that has already been done.

People are also reading…

Mary Sasse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republican voter fraud

So let me get this right. Keri Lake is claiming prior to the primary that there is fraud and if she loses to Robson Taylor it's because of fra…

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News