Letter: Water and Pima County

Excellent research and recommendations on Arizona water are at the University of Arizona Law Library. For example, "Arizona water policy: management innovations in an urbanizing, arid region", 2007; it is available online through the U. for A. libraries. Moreover, there is a water resources center as part of the University Library, and there is a data base for water: "The Hydrologic Database (HDB) is the foundation for the United States Bureau of Reclamation's (USBR) Database of Record. As conceptualized by the Database of Record defining document, the driving vision for the Hydrologic"
Much this and much more information is available online and at the U of A library. I found this information after very brief search on the U of A library on-line Catalog.
I recommend that the city and county contact the local libraries for information on Arizona water. that they hire a researcher to read and summarize relevant information on Arizona and Pima County water before spending money on research that has already been done.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
