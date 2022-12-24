 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water article in 12/01/22 Tucson Paper

The article says that a one acre foot of water would supply water to four Tucson families a year. If one keeps reading, the bureau wants to buy our water for $300 dollars per acre foot left in the river for a year. Now, I am one Tucson family and my water bills average $50 a month. If my average is the same for the other three families, that would be $200 a month. If we left that in the river for a year that would be $200x12 or $2400. Far more than the $300 they want to pay us.

I think they need to pay us more.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

