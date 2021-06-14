Letter: Water/CAP shortages will pose test to aquifer

I applaud the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Lower Santa Cruz River Basin study grant writer's ability to extract another $2 million of taxpayer's money to yet again conclude our ongoing drought is detrimental to our survival. Costly studies have not, and will not, replenish our aquifers. Our current monetary and scientific resources would best be utilized by directing our knowledge toward conservation and sustainability. Enough with the studies, it is time to act.
Tina Harmon
Green Valley
