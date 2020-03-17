Letter: Water charges should be corrected
I do not oppose a water rate increase if the billing procedure will become accurate! Tucson Water has been overcharging probably everyone from day one! 1 gal over the 1CCF shld not be billed as 2CCF, thieves! This means we are overpaying for the water we did not use, a higher sewer rate and higher tax! Why is there a tax on water? Who can live without water? Residential water should not be taxed! I can understand 1 CCF being a minimum bill, but after that it should be by the gal. This is the age of computers, get with it! Water should ONLY be served upon request and with a minimum charge of .25 per person. Waterless urnials only should be the norm! Also single handle faucets only! These should be STATE mandates! The CAP should have been covered, cover it now, with solar panels to run pumps and quality monitors.

Frank Wilcek

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

