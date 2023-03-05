Every open pit mine whether active or abandoned is a toxic waste site including Hudbay's current mines in Canada and South America. The Santa Rita mountains are Southern Arizona's rain water harvesting tank for our precious ground water serving the million of us who live here. Whatever water Hudbay does not use for their proposed Rosemont/Copper World mine will be rendered forever toxic. Hudbay is a poison pellet that must be stopped. There can be no conversation about water conservation or supply without first taking action to prevent this proposed destructive mining project. No amount of CAP or desalinated water can compensate.