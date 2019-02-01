Concerning water conservation.. developer was given the go ahead to develop a large tract of homes down near near the San Pedro water shed in the midst of all this concern. Are we really worried about conservation since this developer has been allowed endanger the SP.
is there not some data correlation that tells us more precisely what will happen if you allow unfettered growth?
If we choose to go on this way I say more non political highly precise allotment numbers need to be develop. They should assume aggressive conservation is practiced.Nothing is grand fathered in.Stiff licencing fees for new comers to the area and taxes for existing population. If you accurately model the needs and the costs and distribute it fairly then those who do benefit will stay the rest will leave and you. This should be the target. it is common sense
Remember water is matter and is not destroyed it is rerouted and or/becomes something else.
Pat Long
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.