Letter: Water Conservation Now

Re: the Aug. 23 article "It's time to act on water conservation."

I am a retired Professor of Environmental Science (University of Il, Springfield). The recent Oro Valley Opinion piece by Wiiliams (August 23) is the clearest and most succint article I have seen with respect to water conservation on the Opinion Page in the Star since I moved to Tuscon in 2005. I have watched the city, state and federal government talk about potential water shortages on the Colorado. But little is done to deal with the impending water crisis. None of the water agreements between the states have been binding; population immigration is not regulated and developers comtinue to get approval for new subdivisions guaranteeing 100 years of water. The allocations of Colorado water have exceeded what could be expected to be available given normal weather and we are in an indeterminent drought cycle. I too think it is time to be serious about water conservation. Conventional patterns of economics and growth will no longer work. I urge those who can effectively create planned limits to growth to do so.

Malcolm Levin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

