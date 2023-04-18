Ironic the Newspaper has a number for suggestions on water conservation. Meanwhile code changes for smaller lots, obtaining building or well permits easier. Remember Gov. Ducey pledging farmers millions to dig wells deeper to suck more water out of aquifers. A 169 unit on Cortaro Rd is being built. Arizona approved smaller lots to build casitas. Legislators want to lower corporate taxes to entice companies to Arizona. Leaders want a list of predesigned casitas for people to choose, making it easier and less costly to purchase and build. They want to lower the $120 to $200 thousand price to build, so low income people can participate. Question, How many low income people have a lot big enough, or can afford the money for a casita? These are our leader’s suggestions, ideas on how to save water in Arizona. You think they don’t know we have a water shortage?