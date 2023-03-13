Since de-salted sea water and water pumped from the Mississippi or Columbia Rivers is not feasible, conservation is our ONLY viable option.

According to poolcontractor.com the "average" 33x18' swimming pool loses approximately 600 gallons of water per week to evaporation. In our arid climate it's reasonable to assume an even higher rate of loss. Multiply that by the thousands of public and private pools in the Tucson area and it's clear that enormous quantities of water are being lost.