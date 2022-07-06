 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water conservation

I was glad to read in today’s (July 3) Star about the City of Tucson’s plans for conserving water as we head into a future of continuing drought and climate change. I call on all developers, farmers and cities throughout the state to take note and make saving water a priority.

I also call on Governor Ducey to find ways to ameliorate our water shortage situation without resorting to billion dollar boondoggle desalination ideas.

James Doyle

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

