Letter: Water conservation

I was glad to read in today’s (July 3) Star about the City of Tucson’s plans for conserving water as we head into a future of continuing drought and climate change. I call on all developers, farmers and cities throughout the state to take note and make saving water a priority.
I also call on Governor Ducey to find ways to ameliorate our water shortage situation without resorting to billion dollar boondoggle desalination ideas.
James Doyle
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.