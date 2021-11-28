 Skip to main content
Letter: Water Conservation
My husband and I dine out often, and are always seeing glasses of water left untouched on tables. I am wondering how we can get the local restaurants to start conserving our precious water by not serving glasses of water to customers that do not want it. I remember years ago when several restaurants would have a notice on the tables that they would gladly serve you a glass of water if requested, but otherwise they are helping in CONSERVING water. I can guess that 1 out of 15 restaurants we visit even ask if we want the water before just pouring (wasting) a glass!

JG Rylance

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

