Letter: Water Conservation

My husband and I dine out often, and are always seeing glasses of water left untouched on tables. I am wondering how we can get the local restaurants to start conserving our precious water by not serving glasses of water to customers that do not want it. I remember years ago when several restaurants would have a notice on the tables that they would gladly serve you a glass of water if requested, but otherwise they are helping in CONSERVING water. I can guess that 1 out of 15 restaurants we visit even ask if we want the water before just pouring (wasting) a glass!
JG Rylance
East side
