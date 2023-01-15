Letter: Water Cost Sleight of Hand.

I did not negotiate the water deal. But I have to believe all parties involved were negotiating in good faith. The recent Letter suggests there is something nefarious about the money for water left in the source. I will not argue the numbers cited by Salgado. They are probably exact. The problem is that he argues apples versus oranges. The water at the source requires purification and transportation to the users. Those costs are why there is a notable difference in the value of the two waters.