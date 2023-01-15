 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water Cost Sleight of Hand.

  • Comments

I did not negotiate the water deal. But I have to believe all parties involved were negotiating in good faith. The recent Letter suggests there is something nefarious about the money for water left in the source. I will not argue the numbers cited by Salgado. They are probably exact. The problem is that he argues apples versus oranges. The water at the source requires purification and transportation to the users. Those costs are why there is a notable difference in the value of the two waters.

I believe it is a symptom of the aggrieved politics of today to throw rocks without doing the hard part, thinking. It is also too easy to believe they are crooks, rather than trying to understand why they are agreeing to this or that. There are good public servants and bad ones as well.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News