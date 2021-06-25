Letter: Water Costs

Water rates for customers in Tucson and PIma County should be based on cost to deliver water to the tap. More than 80% fo water delivered by Tucson Water comes from the CAP via the Clearwell Reservoir in the Tucson Mountains. The balance of the water comes from wells throughout the valley. Customers receiving their water from this Reservoir primarily by gravity feed should be the base cost. Customers on the east and south sides of the valley, the foothills, and Dove Mountain area receive their water via a combination of wells, booster pumps, reservoirs, and underground pipe lines. Infrastructure costs due to construction, ongoing maintenance, and electrical power for these additional systems vary based on where you are in the area. So cut the politics guys and gals, water rates should be based on cost to deliver wherever you are in the City or County.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.