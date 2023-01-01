 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

Arizona congressman, Ruben Gallego (7th Congressional District) recently introduced HR 9194 known as the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022.

This bill imposes an excise tax on water-intensive crops grown in drought areas for exporting. Arizona leases huge amounts of land to Fondomonte, a Saudi Arabian Dairy Company. Fondomonte grows water hungry alfalfa on discounted land with cheap water. The State Land department estimates the amount of water used by this company would be enough to supply 54,000 homes with an estimated value of $3.9 Million. The harvested alfalfa is shipped 8,000 miles to Saudi Arabia to feed their dairy cows.

This should not have been allowed to happen.

Lawrence Gravitz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

