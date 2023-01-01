Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

This bill imposes an excise tax on water-intensive crops grown in drought areas for exporting. Arizona leases huge amounts of land to Fondomonte, a Saudi Arabian Dairy Company. Fondomonte grows water hungry alfalfa on discounted land with cheap water. The State Land department estimates the amount of water used by this company would be enough to supply 54,000 homes with an estimated value of $3.9 Million. The harvested alfalfa is shipped 8,000 miles to Saudi Arabia to feed their dairy cows.