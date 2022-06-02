Letter: Water crisis: quick solution

Want to save water? Greatly reduce the CAP water allocation to cotton farmers. Cotton requires a huge amount of water, that is why it has been grown primarily in the southern states that get lots of rain. The economic impact for Az would be minimal as the large cotton farms are operated mostly by machines and their payrolls are small.
Can anyone explain to me why cotton farming is more important than having a reliable supply of drinking water?
John Almond
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.