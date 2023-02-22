I read the Star & Republic daily. In today's Republic I saw an ad for "HOMES BY THE WATER" in the metro Phoenix area. They also have an aquarium up there and a few years back they took the dry river bed next to ASU in Tempe, filled it with water and made it a place where you can rent sailboats.
Makes me wonder if they have added our statewide water shortage to the list of topics too controversial and embarrassing to talk about. Talk about denying reality!
Bob Feinman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.