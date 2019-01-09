As a retired engineer with some expertise in water evaporation I want to point out the evaporation rate of CAP water in the several miles of canals is huge, at an average of about 100 inches per year. Evaporation rate varies with water temperature, ambient temperature and wind. The shallower the water, such as in the small ponds around Tucson, the higher the temperature and the resulting higher evaporation rate.
Covering or replacing canals with pipes would be expensive but so is canceling irrigation water. Fountains, back yard pools and other water features add to the loss of water and contributes to more need of CAP water as the Tucson area continues to grow.
Ralph Carter
Marana
