Letter: Water decisions for Pima County

My compliments to Tony Davis and the Arizona Daily Star for keeping the issue of our water shortage in the eyes of readers. I live on the northwest side and, within a half mile of my home, there are two huge new developments; one new homes and one apartments. Where does Metro Water think the water will come from for all these new residents? How can Pima County still allow these developments? And then on Sunday we find out about blackout threats during the summer. With more and more residents, there will be more of a demand for electricity in these new homes. And a bigger possibility of blackouts. Let's see the reality of the situation and stop permitting so many new housing developments.