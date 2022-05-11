 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water decisions for Pima County

  • Comments

My compliments to Tony Davis and the Arizona Daily Star for keeping the issue of our water shortage in the eyes of readers. I live on the northwest side and, within a half mile of my home, there are two huge new developments; one new homes and one apartments. Where does Metro Water think the water will come from for all these new residents? How can Pima County still allow these developments? And then on Sunday we find out about blackout threats during the summer. With more and more residents, there will be more of a demand for electricity in these new homes. And a bigger possibility of blackouts. Let's see the reality of the situation and stop permitting so many new housing developments.

Judy Moll

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over…

Letter: Politicians and Water Use

Regarding the article about the business plans for Glendale hotel and 'beach' resort. Are we kidding? Many residents of Arizona are overly wor…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News