 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water Desalination Proposal

  • Comments

Tony Davis's excellent reporting of this issue, illuminates one major factor that is missing: no one has consulted with the Mexican government. Will they allow it? Will they allow the reintroduction of saline brine into the Gulf of California? Will they allow a pipeline be built across their sovereign territory? Will they demand/require compensation with desalinated water? IDE mentions all the organizations they have spoken to, but fail to include the government of Mexico.

Another issue is the expenditure of public funds in a foreign country. Is this legal?

This is an excellent opportunity for conservationists to exact mandatory infrastructure compromises. Strict residential and agricultural water conservation must be legislated. Pumping of groundwater must be controlled. This discussion should include all aspects of water use and conservation in the state. Let's take advantage of it.

People are also reading…

Brian Vandervoet

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Insufficient water

Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei…

Letter: Finchem

Letter: Finchem

Reading the other day's column enumerating Mark Finchem's latest rants made me wonder what rock Mr. Finchem crawled out from under. What perso…

Letter: Guns Confiscated

Letter: Guns Confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at t…

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

I am writing to express my full support for Green Energy Needs Copper. The new American Battery Factory coming to Tucson is a fantastic opport…

Letter: Ducey's Folly

Letter: Ducey's Folly

Ordinary Arizona citizens came together to protest Governor Ducey’s illegal container wall on OUR National Forest lands in Cochise County and …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News