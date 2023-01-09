Letter: Water Desalination Proposal

Tony Davis's excellent reporting of this issue, illuminates one major factor that is missing: no one has consulted with the Mexican government. Will they allow it? Will they allow the reintroduction of saline brine into the Gulf of California? Will they allow a pipeline be built across their sovereign territory? Will they demand/require compensation with desalinated water? IDE mentions all the organizations they have spoken to, but fail to include the government of Mexico.
Another issue is the expenditure of public funds in a foreign country. Is this legal?
This is an excellent opportunity for conservationists to exact mandatory infrastructure compromises. Strict residential and agricultural water conservation must be legislated. Pumping of groundwater must be controlled. This discussion should include all aspects of water use and conservation in the state. Let's take advantage of it.
Brian Vandervoet
Tubac
