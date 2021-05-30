Letter: Water differential Rates

Today, 15,000 households are in debt on their water bills. Meanwhile, Tucsonans are subsidizing sprawl and suburban water because Tucson Water doesn’t charge extra for households outside city limits, even though they don’t contribute to city tax revenue and they cost extra to serve.
The pandemic has accelerated poverty and income inequality. Thousands of people are still without a job and can barely pay their rent, let alone their utilities. In my work at Casa Maria, we use community donations to help people pay their bills. But this is just a bandaid. We call on Mayor Romero and the City Council to implement 40% differential water rates and use the revenue to cancel pandemic water debt and lower bills for low income families in Tucson. They must also ensure that the new rates are fully offset for low income families outside city limits by expanding the Low Income Assistance Program and making enrollment easier and more accessible. The people of Tucson deserve a fair water policy.
Roxanna Valenzuela
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.