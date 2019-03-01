I applaud the Arizona Daily Star for comprehensive reporting on the state negotiations to achieve a drought contingency plan. Tim Steller and Howard Fischer (probably other reporters) reported complex positions of all stakeholders so I could understand. What continues to impress me is how complex water conservation actually is when all parties get to have their interests represented. Agriculture, cities, new development , recreation, and many other interests have to be accommodated. Politics and race factors are huge. So, we in Tucson have done well in getting a head start on accepting limitations on our water use, conserving water by shifting to desert culture (plants and recreation), finding beauty from what is here. It does take attitude shift but it can be done. Harder for those whose livelihoods depend on adequate water supply. Not so in Phoenix where “lovely” grass continues to be planted. Water is finite resource; thanks to the Star for its reporting!
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.