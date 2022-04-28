 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: water for developments

Re article on April 24 about rental community development, I ask “Where is the water coming from?” I do not understand how these projects gain approval. All new housing must require new standards including:

Composting toilets

Low flow water faucets, especially shower heads

Front load washing machines

Water saving dishwashers

Gray water systems hooked up for mandatory use

Rainwater catchment systems

Landscape plants must be irrigated with rain water, no tap water

The composting toilets on the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon are totally satisfactory. If that is too “disgusting” for some people, at a minimum, the toilets must be lowest flow available and the yellow mellow system MUST be followed.

The Colorado River is in dire straits, groundwater pumping causes neighboring wells to go dry and eventually creates serious sinkholes. Wilcox is an excellent example of these consequences. Desalinization is truly out of the question. Again, refer to Gary Nabhan’s commentary on this issue. There simply is no endless supply of water to meet our needs.

Mary Wellington

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

