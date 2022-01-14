 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water for Life
Letter: Water for Life

Water security and our future in the southwest has always been on my mind. It’s the biggest threat to our future, and I’ve never felt that I’ve had a champion for my concerns and fears. Climate change isn’t some far-off problem that we can ignore. We’re already experiencing a historic drought, and our aging water infrastructure can’t support us if it goes unfixed. Our tribal communities have been without safe and sound water infrastructure to protect themselves and their land for many years.

With the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I now know that I have a real advocate in the U.S. Senate with Mark Kelly. Senator Kelly called for hearings on the Colorado River shortage and secured key Arizona priorities safeguarding Arizona’s water future.

In the future, we will see the impact of drought mitigation efforts, our tribal communities finally seeing the infrastructure they deserve, and water resiliency. Thank you, Senator Kelly, for protecting us and our land.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

