Letter: Water-for-Wildlife/tax surplus?
Letter: Water-for-Wildlife/tax surplus?

Re: the June 27 article "Water-for-wildlife program strained."

How about up and coming ex-Governor Ducey and the wise managers of taxpayer funds in the Arizona legislature deign to provide some real funding where it is needed. No general tax revenue supports this effort so they are left to pass the cup to the public. Meanwhile the Gov wants to blow off a budget surplus while lowering our already low state income tax rate to an unsustainable level. What's wrong with this picture?

Michael Judd

East side

