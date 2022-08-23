Letter: Water harvesting

Monsoon season is upon us and there is a lot of water runoff from rooftops, parking lots , and streets that seemingly is completely, or nearly so, wasted. Will you assign a reporter to inform readers of what the city/county does, and does not do, to capture some of the water for useage to aide in overall water conservation? Individuals and businesses are urged to "harvest" water. Are there any such mandates? What does government do to capture and use these waters instead to watching it flow south in torrents, flood, or simply soak into the ground? Are there significant runoff water "catch basins" that double as sources of reusable (irrigation?) water, or temporary holding basins for dirty water treatment? What steps could be instituted to capture more runoff? Thank you for maybe reporting on these questions.