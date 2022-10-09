Letter: Water Hysteria II

The information presented in TW One Water 2100 Master Plan provides assurances that there will be enough potable water for the current drought and the future. What about the Phoenix Metro area?

Between 1911 and 1946 Dams were constructed on the Salt River and Verde River to control flooding in the Phoenix area, provide irrigation and drinking water, and electrical power. On the Salt River, dams were constructed to create Roosevelt, Apache, Canyon, and Saguaro Lakes. On the Verde River, dams were constructed to create Bartlett and Horseshoe lakes. In 1906 a Diversion Dam was constructed to divert water from these rivers to the canal system running across the Phoenix Metro area for irrigation and drinking water.

The arrival of CAP water reduced the stress on this water infrastructure. So what is the status of the SRP reservoirs? Can the “old” system make up for CAP cutbacks? I haven’t heard or read any discussion on these topics. Is the CAP water cutbacks really an emergency for the Phoenix Metro?

