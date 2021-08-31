Letter: Water in the Desert

Before we had the CAP there was a lively dialogue in Tucson regarding its efficacy. Of particular interest to me was an opinion piece in the local papers (we had an afternoon paper then, the Tucson Citizen) from a UA professor. This individual made a declaration we all now know to be 100% true - “there isn’t enough water in the Colorado River to accomplish what is being proposed!”
He or she presented a much simpler, and cheaper, alternative. One that we should have done then, and we can still do now. Place a series of coffer dams in each of the ravines that run through the Tucson valley.
If we had implemented that one simple solution, the millions of gallons of water that ran down the Rillito would have been reduced to a comparative trickle. The rest would have soaked into our aquifer, which would be replenished every time it rains. An annual silt cleanup is a minor problem.
Mike Mike Jr
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.