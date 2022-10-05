Letter: Water in the Southwest is a limit to growth.

Re: Ways to Solve Crisis in Affordable Housing published in September 18 Arizona Daily Star

Last Sunday’s article, “Ways to Solve Crisis in Affordable Housing”, ignores realities for long term growth in our region. Better planning for housing can provide more homes affordable for more people. However, it cannot ensure they will have water.

The authors’ entire reference to that issue is “There’s also an impact on water supply in the Western States…” Government plans are underway for drastic reductions in use of Colorado River water. Ground water use is almost always unsustainable. Desalinated groundwater from the Gulf of California would be very expensive.

Everytime a new faucet is added, no matter how well planned, means increased water usage. In Cochise County people are losing their homes because they cannot afford to extend wells needed for unsustainable and unregulated ground water use. The pumping already is leading to ground subsidence and the crushing and elimination of aquifers.

No amount of planning will enable limitless growth with unsustainable resources.

Roger McManus

Midtown