Letter: Water increases are fair
Letter: Water increases are fair

The 2013 draft agreement between City of Tucson and

Vail Water Company at 3200 feet above sea level to "wheel" water to Vail called for Vail Water to pay

Tucson Water $601.77 per acre foot (AF) for water which includes $196.17

in power costs.

In 2017, Oro Valley's Town Council had an executive summary that said Oro

Valley would pay Tucson Water $419.65 per AF with power charges from $115.50 to $158.65 for

power costs to "wheel" water. Oro Valley is at 2620 feet.

It seems the price of water from Tucson Water about $450 per acre

foot after treatment in today’s dollars. Also power costs are about $150

per AF or more for higher elevations.

Since there are about 40,000 households affected by the rate increase and

each uses a half an AF per year, or 20,000 AF, then about an extra $3,000,000 is needed to supply

water to unincorporated Pima County, not including extra operations and maintenance costs.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

