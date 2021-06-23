Letter: Water increases are fair

The 2013 draft agreement between City of Tucson and
Vail Water Company at 3200 feet above sea level to "wheel" water to Vail called for Vail Water to pay
Tucson Water $601.77 per acre foot (AF) for water which includes $196.17
in power costs.
In 2017, Oro Valley's Town Council had an executive summary that said Oro
Valley would pay Tucson Water $419.65 per AF with power charges from $115.50 to $158.65 for
power costs to "wheel" water. Oro Valley is at 2620 feet.
It seems the price of water from Tucson Water about $450 per acre
foot after treatment in today’s dollars. Also power costs are about $150
per AF or more for higher elevations.
Since there are about 40,000 households affected by the rate increase and
each uses a half an AF per year, or 20,000 AF, then about an extra $3,000,000 is needed to supply
water to unincorporated Pima County, not including extra operations and maintenance costs.
Matt Somers
Midtown