Letter: Water Management

I enjoyed The Star’s recent articles about our water challenges and in particular the recent one that included former Arizona governor Bruce Babbit’s opinion on the subject. Additionally, friends and family from the East Coast send me articles about water shortages here in the Southwest they are seeing in their publications.

My question: why is the Saudi use of our land and water to grow alfalfa for their dairy cattle never mentioned? Since the Saudis are leasing our land (and water) at a low rate from the state, why is nothing being done at the state level about this, in light of our serious water problems?

I would like to see more of this explained in future articles.

Anne Groth

Oro Valley

