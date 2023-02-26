Tim Steller hit the nail on the head with his Feb 23 column “AZ Legislature draws wrong lesson from Saudi water fiasco.” Just about Arizonan knows that the Colorado River is in danger of failing to meet our water needs and that our groundwater is drying up as well. Except of course for some of our state legislators, who seem to think that water policy is less important that CRT, restricting voting, underfunding public schools, and giving rich people money to send their kids to private schools. Oh yeah, and more corporate tax cuts. Get real, state legislature. Without sufficient water our state will cease to be competitive, and people will have to move away. We need serious, well thought out legislation for groundwater management, conservation, and water re-use. And we need it yesterday.