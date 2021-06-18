 Skip to main content
Letter: Water privilege
Letter: Water privilege

I absolutely love to read the cartoons by Fitzsimmons. His wit and humor hit the nail on the head for me most of the time. Todays 6/16/2021 cartoon struck a different cord. I live in a pocket that is unincorporated Pima County. We are not affluent, or the 1%. In 30 years we've had no grass, no pool, no water fountains or anything more than our normal household water use. Our area will be lumped into the ‘foothills privilege’ Fitz is referring. Being native born, I have been concerned about water in Arizona for many years. Golf courses require grass, they also bring $$ right? At what cost? If you want to snow ski, you go somewhere that has snow. There was a letter to the editor recently from a retired Tucson water employee voicing some very specific concerns of abuse. There are many household and corporate, who do abuse the water privilege. The target should be those that abuse including within Tucson incorporated.

Cathy Parsons

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

