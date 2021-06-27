Letter: Water Rate Differntial

The most appalling aspect differential rate adoption is the attitude that “this water is ours and we can charge whatever we want.” Is it? Are the aquafers all on Tucson land? Were Resources developed with Tucson General funds? Is Colorado River Share based only on Tucson residents? No. Yet all of the Council voted without any cost of service study for this arbitrary and capricious rate. As I read the court decisions that upheld differential rates, they all require rates must be reasonable, based on cost differences, not the bogus claim that county resident must back up Tucson's general funds. In 30 years as a consultant for state and local government finance I 've never the seen this nonsense. Even the Assistant City Attorney agrees with my reading. The water is not the City’s, but the decision leaves County residents as “We vs. They”. At a time of increasing droughts, being subject to a Council that ignores legalities and makes arbitrary decisions cannot end well for County residents. I
Thomas Walsh
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.