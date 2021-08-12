 Skip to main content
Letter: Water Rate increase for unincorporated county areas
Letter: Water Rate increase for unincorporated county areas

It is difficult to imagine a City Council making a rate increase decision without ever having a rate study? One has to wonder how many other decisions are made with similar deliberations? I believe people in the foothills pay considerably more for their water than people in the City. And if the Council doesn't think so, prove it! Or maybe members of the Council don't care about Foothills residents, or what they pay? At least until they want financial support for City programs that benefit the City.

Dave Locey

Foothills

