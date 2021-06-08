 Skip to main content
Letter: Water rate increase in unincorporated County
Letter: Water rate increase in unincorporated County

As a resident of the Catalina Foothills, I adamantly oppose this capricious increase. I’m shocked that Mayor Romero appointed this Ed Henkel as a member of the CWAC. His comments supporting the increase are leftist democrat propaganda. The real reason Henkel, Romero and the council want to increase rates is to punish Foothills residents for adamantly refusing,for decades to allow the City of Tucson to annex the Foothills. The Foothills area is predominantly Republican, in contrast to the City being predominantly democrat! No one wants to admit this, but the facts are what they are! Lastly, this is truly taxation without representation.

Chris Scholl

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

