Letter: Water rate increase

Regarding the proposed water rate increase - Avra Valley is nothing like the Catalina Foothills. Just because we are unincorporated we should not be considered the same - There are multiple Million dollar+ houses in the Foothills and I do not know of any in Avra Valley where the most expensive houses go for $300-$400K. We are also not uphill. Avra valley is almost totally flat so all this todo about pumping does not apply. Our rates should not be based on those of the Foothills.
Jan Davies
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.