Letter: Water Rates

Tucson has committee made of knowledgeable people look at issue and vote 10 to 5 against differential rates. A conclusion was that it cost no more to service unincorporated Pima County than Tucson. Further, that Pima County and Tucson should work cooperatively to provide sewer and water for the mutual benefit of all. Tucson staff suggest an argument to increase water rates for unincorporated county will make them want annexation to the City. Sorry, won’t happen! Tucson actively wants to take over local water companies to better manage ground water, and then increase prices paid. Using an argument that the poor can’t pay as a reason to raise rates is really bad tax policy. Maybe garbage, sewer, roads, etc., are lurking around the corner for increased taxes for those who have difficulty paying! Would make better policy to have Pima County responsible for water and sewer.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.