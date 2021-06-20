 Skip to main content
Letter: Water rates
Letter: Water rates

The City Counsel may raise water rates for unincorporated areas. Justification is they use more. Forget that bills already increase with consumption, and an inverted rate structure already assures higher use customers pay more per gallon. Forget that no valid cost of service study indicates a need.

Forget that Tucson looks for regional support when it comes to State revenue sharing and the Regional Transportation Authority. Watch regional support dry up, or become hostile in response to discriminatory water rates. Is the Council myopic?

Tucson controls water rates, but the County controls sewer rates. City residents use less water than non-city residents. Since sewer bills are based upon water consumption, city sewer users pay less than other county residents. Same pipe needs, less revenues. Therefore, the County should retaliate by raising sewer fees for city residents. Then watch City Counsel members squeal like stuck pigs. But why start a regional feud rather than expand regional cooperation?

Charles Broder

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

