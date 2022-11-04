 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Water Shortage

Re: Star letter " How to handle water shortage: . Once again someone is extolling the virtues of getting the Government out of the picture, & allowing private enterprise to handle water supplies. This time it's tapping vast supplies in the Northwest and Canada. No amount if rational thinking or factual information seems to convince these folks of the folly of this notion. Not the myriad of legal challenges of ownership, permitting, & environmental restrictions. Not the absurd amount of infrastructure, involving materials, labor, pumps, & energy costs to move the monstrous quantities of water to make a difference to any end user. Not to mention the ROI for a commodity that is treated & safe, now being delivered to my house for a cost of 7 gallons for 2 cents. Maybe if some shyster proposes an enterprise bringing water to Tucson from the Yukon, & sells stock to ground floor investors like this contributor & others sold on this idea, we may see fewer of these letters.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

