Letter: water shortage

Re: the April 3 letter "Freedom shortage."

Was the writer trying to include every single free market myth? He certainly came close: “freedom shortage… get government out…allow free enterprise to handle it…capitalism: win-win… socialist-leaning mindset”—all this from a retired teacher. Did he instruct students or indoctrinate them?

The writer would turn over the water supply to profit-makers, trusting the “invisible hand” to ensure citizens aren’t gouged or dehydrated. What’s next—selling air like in that Schwarzenegger flick, Total Recall? Profiteers already own half the property, they control rents, and they’re grabbing the school system for personal gain.

Count us out! Profit-motivated commodity suppliers don’t give a rat’s whisker about our interests. The public, whom the writer airily refers to as “government,” should at least regulate essential commodities like water, if not control them. Whom do YOU trust with your water, your life—some fat-cat stuffing thousand-dollar bills into his wallet or a representative answerable to YOU?

Jim Christ

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

